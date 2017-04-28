In 2004 doctors told him he’d never run another marathon. They were so wrong.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA -- Experts sometimes talk about a marathoner's threshold for pain being higher than normal.

Nels Bentson says he feels pain just like anybody else.

"We just tolerate it better," he chuckles.

He's just learned to ignore it.

He ran his first marathon in 1984 and promptly told his wife to never let him enter another one again.

"Oh I suffered," he recalls. "But I don't know. I liked the fitness and the camaraderie."

But he kept running, getting a little faster, liking it a little better.

"I don't mind if people call it an addiction. It's a good addiction," he says.

Nels and his wife Donna traveled the world running marathons for almost twenty years until the one hurt that wouldn't go away stopped him cold.

His right hip wore out a lot faster than the rest of him.

In 2004 doctors put in a new one and told him his marathoning days were probably over.

Bentson says, "I didn't argue with him. I didn't like hearing it. But I didn't let it completely stop me either. I just started back as quick as I could."

At the age of 60 he started with a walker, then a cane.

In 2005 he ran another marathon, this one in Antarctica.

"I don't plan on stopping," he quips.

He only keeps the medals he likes any more.

Nels has run more than 100 marathons on that replacement hip, including several Oklahoma Memorial Marathons.

Last year he passed a personal goal to run one in every state.

He's already run marathons on all seven continents, the hip still as good as new.

Nels points out, "There are just so many people with worse problems."

The only time Bentson gets a little emotional about running is when he talks about the people who've overcome more than he has to run a race.

The victory in his marathon of marathons has always been just getting there.

"The first goal in a marathon is to start. Then you worry about finishing."

Nels Bentson says he won't run in the 2017 OKC Memorial Marathon but he and his wife and daughter will all be serving on the race course as volunteers helping the other runners.