'Jane Doe' in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in Edmond

EDMOND, Okla. – A woman is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in Edmond.

Around 8:40 p.m., police say a woman was struck by a vehicle as she was crossing Bryant, just north of 2nd St.

Officials say the driver of the vehicle didn’t see her.

The woman is in critical condition.

Police say she is intubated, unconscious and unresponsive.

At this time, they have not been able to ID the woman.

“She she a Jane Doe at this point,” Jennifer Wagon with the Edmond Police Department said.

No one has reported a missing person matching the woman’s description.

If you have any information that could help police, please give them a call.