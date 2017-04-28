Joe Mixon Picked in Second Round by Bengals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Former Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon was selected in the second round of the NFL Draft on Friday night, going 48th overall to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Mixon was projected by some to go in the first round on Thursday, but fell to the second round.

Mixon was widely thought to be a first round talent, but his punch of Amelia Molitor in the summer of 2014 has made him a controversial figure.

Mixon sat out the entire 2014 season, on suspsension from the OU football team.

He returned for the 2015 and 2016 seasons, and helped the Sooners to back-to-back Big 12 championships.

Many NFL teams took Mixon off their draft boards because of the punch, but several teams sat down and spoke with Mixon, and the Bengals decided to pick him.

According to the NFL Network, Bengals owner Mike Brown, Jr., approved the selection of Mixon.