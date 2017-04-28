Judge: Terence Crutcher’s history will not be allowed during Betty Shelby’s trial

TULSA, Okla. – The trial for a Tulsa police officer charged with manslaughter will soon be underway.

Officer Betty Shelby, along with her lawyers, were in court Friday morning to discuss pretrial motions.

Shelby shot and killed 40-year-old Terence Crutcher back in September 2016 because she feared he was reaching into his vehicle to retrieve what she thought was a gun.

And that was one of the first pieces both the state and defense talked about Friday morning was Shelby’s fear during the incident.

They also discussed a statement she gave to the Tulsa Police Department three days after the shooting, in which she said “I was afraid for my life.”

The judge ruled that those can be talked about in court.

However, the judge did rule that evidence about Crutcher’s past, such as his previous history of firing a weapon, past use of PCP, and some criminal history will not be allowed during the trial.

“Definitely been working since day one to be ready, and of course, anxiety, and you know I’d be lying to you if I said we weren’t cautiously optimistic,” Shelby’s lawyer Shannon McMurray told Fox 23.

There is one more hearing scheduled for May 3 before the trial begins.

The judge will rule on that day whether or not helicopter evidence after Crutcher was shot will be allowed.

Shelby’s trial begins May 8.