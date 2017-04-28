× Man accused of sexually abusing several children in S.E. Oklahoma

PUSHMATAHA, Okla. – A man is accused of sexually abusing several children in southeast Oklahoma.

In July 2016, special agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation began investigating allegation of child sexual abuse by 37-year-old Anthony David Williams.

Agents interviewed several children who lived with Williams when their mother dated him several years ago.

State officials say they all lived together in Williams’ trailer house on Three Mile Road in Antlers, Okla.

During a forensic interview, each child disclosed Williams had touched them in a sexual manner.

The children were between the ages of seven and 11 when the alleged abuse occurred.

This week, Williams was arrested for several counts of child sexual abuse.

He was booked into the Pushmataha County jail.