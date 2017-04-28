Man in critical condition after officer-involved shooting in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. – Authorities say the suspect in a March shooting is in critical condition following an officer-involved shooting.

Police tell FOX 23 that Charles Day is considered a suspect in a shooting that occurred on March 30. Officers had also been warned that Day was likely to be armed.

When officers recognized Day on Thursday, they attempted to him as he was riding his bike.

Witnesses told KJRH that Day and the officer got into an argument, and Day pushed away from the officer. At that point, the officer reportedly used his taser, which had no effect on Day.

Officials say the officer chased Day into a vacant lot. When he allegedly saw Day put his hand on a gun, the officer reportedly fired multiple rounds, hitting Day twice.

Day was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

The officer is on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation.