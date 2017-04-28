× Oklahoma City accepting computers, tires during special collection

OKLAHOMA CITY – It may be wet outside, but the City of Oklahoma City is hoping you’ll do a little bit of spring cleaning.

On Saturday, the city will host a special collection for unwanted computers, tires, ammunition and prescription drugs at State Fair Park.

The drop off site will be on the south side of the fairgrounds, so recyclers can enter the fairgrounds from N. May Ave. at Gate 5 on Gordon Cooper Boulevard.

The event is only for Oklahoma City residents, so you must bring a current Oklahoma City water bill stub to prove residency.

The collection is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 29.

Officials say syringes, liquids, inhalers, tire rims, televisions and wheels will not be accepted.