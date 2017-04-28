× Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon weekend events!

OKALHOMA CITY– Get ready! More than 25,000 runners from all 50 states and 13 foreign countries will Run to Remember this Sunday morning at the 17th

Annual Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon. But the Memorial Marathon is really a weekend event kicking off Friday with the opening of the Health & Fitness EXPO at the Cox Convention Center in downtown Oklahoma City.

On Sunday, check out the many great places to catch the runners energy and excitement along the course including the Start and Finish Lines. The Oklahoma Standard Stretch, along one of the most difficult parts of the race, NW Classen from NW 23 to NW 18th Streets, is a FAN-tastic place to cheer on the runners as they near the Finish Line.

KFOR will broadcast and livestream the race with coverage beginning at 6a.m.

Schedule of Events:

Friday, April 28

11a.m. Official Start to Race Weekend! Doors open to the Health & Fitness EXPO at the Cox

Convention Center – thousands of runners lining up to pick up their Race packets.

All Day Check out the brand NEW Memorial Museum Experience at the EXPO

11a.m. to 3p.m. CPR training by the Oklahoma City Fire Department – Last year’s training has

already saved one life this year!

4:00p.m. to 5:00p.m. Yoga sponsored by Holy Yoga

SATURDAY, APRIL 29

9a.m. to 6p.m. Health & Fitness Expo at the Cox Convention Center

All Day Check out the brand NEW Memorial Museum Experience at the EXPO

1:30p.m. Tied To Our Mission Award Winners Announced and Honored

4:30p.m. Ran Them All. Meet the 43 FULL Marathoners who have Ran Them All – All 16 OKC

Memorial Marathons and will be on the Start Line for their 17th Memorial Marathon on Sunday

5:00p.m. Blessing of the Shoes & Marinara-thon – First Baptist Church, 1201 N. Robinson

6:00p.m. Blessing of the Shoes First Church, NW 4 & Robinson

SUNDAY, APRIL 30

All races start at NW 6th & Harvey in front of the Memorial Museum

5:30a.m. Runner Corral Loading at the Start Line

5:30a.m. Sunrise Service at the Survivor Tree on the Memorial grounds with First Church’s Pastor Mark McAdow

5:30a.m. Pancake Breakfast at First Church, NW 4 & Robinson

6:00a.m. Welcome Runners

U.S. Senator James Lankford

Meg Salyer, OKC Councilwoman, Ward 6

Mike Turpen, Chair, Oklahoma City National Memorial Foundation

Kari Watkins, Executive Director, Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum

Dave Hager, President and CEO, Devon Energy

6:15a.m 168 Second of Silence Remembering Those Killed on April 19, 1995

6:20a.m. National Anthem

6:25a.m. Marathon Wheelchair Start – timed event

6:30a.m. Marathon Start

6:45a.m. Memorial 5K Start

8:00a.m. Kids Marathon Warm Up with OKC Thunder’s Rumble, Kids Marathon Honorary Bison Chair

8:15a.m. Kids Marathon

8:00a.m. Memorial Museum Opens

7:30a.m. to 11:30a.m. Finish Line Concert – NW 4 & Broadway