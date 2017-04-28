Oklahoma man charged with lewd molestation facing similar charge in Texas

CARTWRIGHT, Okla. – An Oklahoma man who is facing charges for lewd molestation in Oklahoma are facing similar charges across state lines.

According to KTEN, 29-year-old Anthony McKinney was arrested in Bryan County in 2015 on one count of lewd molestation.

So far, the case has not been resolved.

On Wednesday, McKinney was also indicted in Grayson County, Texas on a charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14.

McKinney is set to head to court in Grayson County on May 22.