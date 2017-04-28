OSBI: Third man arrested in connection to brutal murder of Guthrie man

GUTHRIE, Okla. – Authorities in Guthrie say they have arrested a third suspect related to the brutal murder of an Oklahoma man.

Two weeks ago, police say 24-year-old Joseph Angelo was shot multiple times in the face and torso at a home in the 300 block of S. Oak St.

At the time of the crime, authorities say Angelo was shot at least 36 times.

“The amount of times that the person was shot was very strange. There were two different calibers of shell casings that were located on scene. …that is odd. That means there’s at least two weapons and at least two shooters,” said Sgt. Anthony Gibbs, with the Guthrie Police Department.

Witnesses told police they saw three people running from the home shortly after the shooting took place.

Since the deadly shooting, Reggie Dewayne Smith and Derrick Eugene Smith have both been arrested on complaints of first-degree murder.

On Friday afternoon, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced that authorities were searching for another man connected to the case.

An arrest warrant had been issued for 29-year-old Frederic Lavelle Veasley, Jr.

Investigators say once Veasley heard that a first-degree murder warrant had been issued for his arrest, he surrendered to an OSBI agent at an Oklahoma City apartment complex.

Veasley is being transported to the Logan County Jail.