OKALHOMA CITY-We are looking for an enthusiastic Photographer to add to our award-winning team. You should be a creative storyteller and a motivated team player, a minimum of two years’ news gathering experience is preferred. This is not a one-man-band position. You will develop stories with a reporter and give input throughout the development of your story. Between our 2 stations we produce 9 1/2 hours of news a day so don’t apply if you aren’t ready to work. You’ll be shooting HD on a Sony PXW-X320 camera and editing with FCPX both in-house and in our 4 live trucks. We are HD from acquisition to transmission. We maintain high photojournalistic standards, and believe in giving feedback that encourages development. Live truck knowledge is helpful but we will train no matter what your previous experience. A clean driving record is a must.

Experience:

• A valid Oklahoma Driver’s License.

• Have experience with nonlinear editing systems.

• Ability to carry and operate equipment weighing over 65 pounds.

• Must be able to work under extreme pressure, stress and deadlines.

• Experience with Streaming and ENG, live microwave equipment.

STATEMENT ABOUT OTHER DUTIES:

This is not necessarily an exhaustive list of all responsibilities, skills, duties, requirements, efforts or working conditions associated with the job. While this is intended to be an accurate reflection of the job, management reserves the right to revise the job or to require that other or different tasks be performed when circumstances change, e.g., emergencies, changes in personnel, work load, rush jobs, special projects, technological developments, etc. Other duties as assigned.

Tribune Broadcasting OKC, LLC is an Equal Opportunity Employer

Requirements:

• Insures the highest quality pictures and sound for all stories shot.

• Works alone or with a reporter/anchor/producer/or writer to produce the story for air.

• Operates ENG microwave equipment, and Dejero live streaming units.

• Maintains inventory of all assigned equipment and responsible for its upkeep.

• Responsible for the maintenance of station assigned vehicle.

• Submits story ideas daily.

• Must be available to work station promotion events.

