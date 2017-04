STILLWATER, Okla. – Emergency crews are responding to an airport in Stillwater after a plane reportedly ran off the runway.

On Friday morning, firefighters rushed to the Stillwater Regional Airport after a small plane reportedly ran off the runway.

.@StwNewsPress BREAKING: Emergency crews responding to plane that reportedly ran off runway at Stillwater Regional Airport pic.twitter.com/3UxWIi9Ppt — Tim Ahrens (@ahrens_tim) April 28, 2017

So far, there is no word on any injuries involved.