Police identify woman who is in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in Edmond

EDMOND, Okla. – Police have identified a woman who is in critical condition after she was struck by a vehicle in Edmond.

Around 8:40 p.m., police say a woman was struck by a vehicle as she was crossing Bryant, just north of 2nd St.

Officials say the driver of the vehicle didn’t see her.

The woman is in critical condition.

Police say she is intubated, unconscious and unresponsive.

The woman didn’t have any identification on her person, which made it difficult for police to identify her.

“She is a Jane Doe at this point,” Jennifer Wagon with the Edmond Police Department said.

Though a library card found in her front pocket, police were able to gather enough information to identify the woman.

Officials have since contacted the woman’s family, which lives out of state.

The woman reportedly lives in apartments not far from the crash location.

The driver involved in the accident was not issued a ticket.