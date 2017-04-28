× Producer

OKLAHOMA CITY–Oklahoma City’s market leader and one of the top NBC affiliates in the country is seeking an experienced newscast producer to serve as a team leader. We are looking for maturity, experience and strong communication skills. The ideal candidate also has a talent for showcasing, a commitment to journalism and lives for breaking news

Experience:

At least 3 years producing experience

Top notch showcasing skills and superb writing and communication skills

Must be extremely flexible to work different shifts throughout the year

Ability to work under extreme pressure and deadlines

Must keep up on local, state, national and international events

Watch local TV news whenever possible

Must work well as part of a team

This position requires someone who can exercise discretion, best judgment, and has solid journalistic/ethical skills. Degree in journalism or equivalent experience preferred. Must be willing to work flexible hours. If you can do most, if not all of these things, you should throw your hat in the ring.

This is not necessarily an exhaustive list of all responsibilities, skills, duties, requirements, efforts or working conditions associated with the job. While this is intended to be an accurate reflection of the job, management reserves the right to revise the job or to require that other or different tasks be performed when circumstances change, e.g., emergencies, changes in personnel, work load, special projects, technological developments, etc.

Must be willing to submit to a background

Must have unrestricted authorization to work in the U.S.

Apply by going to the link listed below and then filter the job search by location (US-OK-Oklahoma City). This will allow you to view all current postings for KFOR jobs.

http://www.tribunemedia.com/?page_id=15562

EEOC employer

Tribune Media Company (NYSE: TRCO) is home to a diverse portfolio of television and digital properties driven by quality news, entertainment and sports programming. Tribune Media is comprised of Tribune Broadcasting’s 42 owned or operated local television stations reaching more than 50 million households, national entertainment network WGN America, whose reach is approximately 80 million households, Tribune Studios, and a variety of digital applications and websites commanding 60 million monthly unique visitors online. Tribune Media also includes Chicago’s WGN-AM and the national multicast networks Antenna TV and THIS TV. Additionally, the Company owns and manages a significant number of real estate properties across the U.S. and holds a variety of investments, including a 32% interest in CareerBuilder, LLC and a 31% interest in Television Food Network, G.P., which operates Food Network and Cooking Channel. For more information please visit http://www.tribunemedia.com