“They look like candy,” Deputies warning parents about disturbing drug trend of ‘Xanie Tarts’

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. – Officials in Indiana are warning parents across the country to be on the lookout for something that looks like a popular candy.

It might not be uncommon to find SweetTarts in a candy store, or even in your child’s backpack.

However, the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office say they are seeing a new trend involving drugs that look like the candy.

On Wednesday, deputies were called to a home after parents told dispatchers that their 17-year-old son was out of control.

Deputies ultimately discovered tiny tablets in his shoe.

“It looks like maybe a liquid had been put on those but they look like candy,” Sheriff Matt Myers told WTHR.

Officials say the ‘xanie tarts’ are SweetTarts that have been tainted with the prescription drug Xanax.

Side effects of the drug include drowsiness, slurred speech, lack of balance and coordination, memory problems and anxiety.