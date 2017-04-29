× All systems are Go for the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon

OKLAHOMA CITY–Thanks to the efforts of many including the City of OKC and OG+E, the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon will go on as planned tomorrow, Sunday morning at 6:30a.m.despite the weather and storm damage.

Some important things to keep in mind:

Plan to leave early and build in extra time for your drive to downtown Oklahoma City.

The NW 10th and NW 6th exits from the Broadway Extension will be closed at 6:00a.m. You will not be able to exit at either NW 10th or NW 6th Streets after 6:00a.m.

Be prepared for traffic congestion and extra careful at traffic intersections. All traffic lights may not be fully operational in the morning.

There are NO changes to the course or any races at this time

For the most updated news or changes, download the Memorial Marathon App in the iTunes or Android stores.

“We held a multi-agency meeting this afternoon and reviewed the race course. We brought our private landscaping contractor to help clear the course along with the City Parks Department. We have been assured we are not putting any undue stress on the city system or resources, therefore we will proceed as planned,” said Kari Watkins, Marathon Race Director.

More than 25,000 runners are registered.

KFOR’s live coverage is scheduled to begin at 6:00a.m.