Campers at State Fairgrounds ride out storm, iconic arch collapses

OKLAHOMA CITY - With estimated winds of 80 mph, the storm that tore through the fairgrounds Saturday morning uprooted trees, tore pieces from buildings and knocked over the iconic Independence Arch. It's white structure was mangled and overturned due the storm's high winds.

A barrel racing competition taking place over the weekend brought thousands of people to the fairgrounds. Many people were asleep in campers when the storm hit.

"The it sounded like the roof was going to come off," said Joyce Pipkins. "That's when we grabbed the kids and we put them in the truck and we went to the barn."

Some trailers flipped over during the storm and torrential rain washed away part of a road on the fairgrounds.

An official with the State Fairgrounds says he hopes the arch will be rebuilt, but it's still uncertain at this time.

No injuries were reported.