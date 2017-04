*FLASH FLOODING CONTINUES ACROSS THE STATE*

Turn around, don’t drown!

Flooding is a huge concern, especially for central, southern and eastern Oklahoma where a flood watch is in effect until Sunday.

Cold air and powerful north winds will rush in behind the cold front for tomorrow with highs in central and western Oklahoma in the 40s and 50s.

Eastern Oklahoma will see highs in the 70s where severe storms are possible.

