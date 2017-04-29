Up-to-the-minute Oklahoma Severe Weather Watches and Warnings
Crews across metro assessing damage after strong thunderstorms

Posted 9:39 am, April 29, 2017, by , Updated at 10:35AM, April 29, 2017

OKLAHOMA  – Officials are assessing damage Saturday morning after severe thunderstorms rolled through Oklahoma.

There are reports of damage at the State Fairgrounds where the famous arch was knocked down, and trees were blown over, along with a trailer.

Trees are also down in many neighborhoods throughout the metro area.

Kristy Yager with the City of Oklahoma City says around 30 traffic signals are out.

