Crews across metro assessing damage after strong thunderstorms

OKLAHOMA – Officials are assessing damage Saturday morning after severe thunderstorms rolled through Oklahoma.
There are reports of damage at the State Fairgrounds where the famous arch was knocked down, and trees were blown over, along with a trailer.
Photo Gallery
Trees are also down in many neighborhoods throughout the metro area.
Kristy Yager with the City of Oklahoma City says around 30 traffic signals are out.
Photo Gallery
@kfor @NWSNorman @weatherchannel Immanuel Lutheran Church in OKC roof peeled off class/office area. #okwx pic.twitter.com/t66FqJu4ll
— Marc Dillard (@F5Video) April 29, 2017
@kfor Sugar Creek Casino #HintonOKpic.twitter.com/7qa9cCjUhN
— Peter Belgarde (@so_sioux_me) April 29, 2017
@kfor NW 20th May My house and yard looks like this!! Lots of damage. I even got broken windows. My BBQ grill is destroyed and my fence. 😢😭😭pic.twitter.com/7E8vx8DT1B
— Janet O'Connor (@1973Jroconnor) April 29, 2017
Thanks to our viewer Patrick for sharing this picture of wind damage and flooding in Kingfisher, OK. #okwx 8:30AM @kfor pic.twitter.com/BSTw1f2Su6
— Emily Sutton (@emilyrsutton) April 29, 2017