Crews across metro assessing damage after strong thunderstorms

OKLAHOMA – Officials are assessing damage Saturday morning after severe thunderstorms rolled through Oklahoma.

There are reports of damage at the State Fairgrounds where the famous arch was knocked down, and trees were blown over, along with a trailer.

Trees are also down in many neighborhoods throughout the metro area.

Kristy Yager with the City of Oklahoma City says around 30 traffic signals are out.

@kfor NW 20th May My house and yard looks like this!! Lots of damage. I even got broken windows. My BBQ grill is destroyed and my fence. 😢😭😭pic.twitter.com/7E8vx8DT1B — Janet O'Connor (@1973Jroconnor) April 29, 2017