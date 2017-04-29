× Drivers running over fire hoses slow down fire crews trying to battle apartment fire in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Fire Department is attempting to battle an apartment fire Saturday morning.

Crews are near the scene of NW 46th and N. Penn Ave. at the Ambassador House apartments.

The fire department is having trouble putting the fire out due to drivers running over the hoses.

Motorists need to avoid the area.

One person was injured.

Another is being treated for possible smoke inhalation.