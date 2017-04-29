× Governor Fallin declares state of emergency for all 77 counties following severe storms

OKLAHOMA – Governor Mary Fallin declared a state of emergency Saturday afternoon for all 77 counties due to severe storms, flooding, straight-line winds, snow, and tornadoes.

There has been widespread damage across the state with damage to power lines, trees knocked down, and roofs coming off homes and buildings.

More than 4 inches of snow has been reported in some areas of the Panhandle.

Her executive order allows state agencies to make emergency purchases related to disaster relief and preparedness.

It is also the first step toward seeking federal aid if it is necessary.