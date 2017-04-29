× Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day at State Fairgrounds canceled

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day at the State Fairgrounds has been canceled Saturday due to powerful thunderstorms across the metro area.

If another day is scheduled, the City of Oklahoma City will host a special collection for unwanted computers, tires ammunition, and prescription drugs at the State Fair Park.

Officials say syringes, liquids, inhalers, tire rims, televisions and wheels will not be accepted.

It is unknown if another day is planned just yet.