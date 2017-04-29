× Multiple highways across Oklahoma closed due to flooding

OKLAHOMA – Multiple highways are closed Saturday morning following strong thunderstorms.

The following highways are impacted by high water or flooding:

Cherokee County

SH-80 is closed five miles south of SH-51 between Hulbert and Fort Gibson.

Kingfisher County

SH-33 is closed just east of SH-81 in Kingfisher.

Lincoln County

SH-105 is closed 1 mile east of SH-177 near Tryon. 4 miles east of SH-177/SH-105 junction. Traffic is still open east to Tryon from SH-18 to SH-105.

Oklahoma County

I-235 was closed between N. 60th and N. 36th St in Oklahoma City. It is now back open.

closed between N. 60th and N. 36th St in Oklahoma City. It is now back I-40 is closed just east of I-44 in Oklahoma County.

To check on current road conditions in Oklahoma, you can call ODOT’s Road Conditions Hotline at 844-465-4997.

For turnpike information, you can call 877-403-7623.

**Do not drive into high water! Turn around, don’t drown.