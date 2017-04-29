Multiple highways across Oklahoma closed due to flooding
OKLAHOMA – Multiple highways are closed Saturday morning following strong thunderstorms.
The following highways are impacted by high water or flooding:
Cherokee County
- SH-80 is closed five miles south of SH-51 between Hulbert and Fort Gibson.
Kingfisher County
- SH-33 is closed just east of SH-81 in Kingfisher.
Lincoln County
- SH-105 is closed 1 mile east of SH-177 near Tryon. 4 miles east of SH-177/SH-105 junction. Traffic is still open east to Tryon from SH-18 to SH-105.
Oklahoma County
- I-235 was closed between N. 60th and N. 36th St in Oklahoma City. It is now back open.
- I-40 is closed just east of I-44 in Oklahoma County.
To check on current road conditions in Oklahoma, you can call ODOT’s Road Conditions Hotline at 844-465-4997.
For turnpike information, you can call 877-403-7623.
**Do not drive into high water! Turn around, don’t drown.