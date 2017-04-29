× No injuries to people, animals at State Fairgrounds, Arch knocked down, spokesperson says

OKLAHOMA CITY – Damage is being assessed at the State Fairgrounds Saturday morning.

Scott Munz, a spokesperson for the fairgrounds, says the infamous arch has been knocked over.

Trees are also down, along with a cell tower, and a trailer has blown over.

Barrel racing is happening this weekend at the fairgrounds.

Thankfully, no injuries to people or animals have been reported.

There is currently no power at Fairgrounds.