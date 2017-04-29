Oklahoma woman charged after embezzling $9,000 in pizza returns

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. – An Oklahoma woman is now facing a felony charge after accusations she embezzled thousands of dollars at a Mazzio’s.

Police say 32-year-old Diana Pruett embezzled $9,000 in pizza returns over the time span of one year.

Pruett told officials she “faked pizza returns on cash orders” and then kept the money for herself.

People who live in the area say they’re surprised it happened.

Essentially, if the average cost of a pizza was anywhere from $15-$20, and she stole $9,000, then that would mean she kept the cash on nearly 450-600 orders in just one year.

Fox 23 tried to talk to Pruett but nobody answered the door.

“It’s money away from the community, and it’s really sad when you feel like you can’t depend on the people that live in our community to be fair and to be honest within the community that we have, because we’re all in this together,” said Broken Arrow resident Laura Criqui.

Fox 23 also talked to a spokesperson with Mazzio’s who did not have a statement.

Pruett bonded out of jail.

She now faces one felony count of embezzlement.