NORMAN, Okla. – The Othello’s Restaurant in Norman was destroyed by a fire Saturday morning.

According to the Norman Transcript, fire crews responded just after 6 a.m. to the roof being fully involved.

Crews were able to quickly get the fire under control.

It is not known whether the started by thunderstorms.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.