Sooners/Cowboys Go in Final Day of Draft

The final day of the NFL draft saw a handful of Sooners and Cowboys have their dreams come true.

Oklahoma Wide Receiver Dede Westbrook was the first name off the board going 110th in the 4th round to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Immediately, questions about the Biletnikoff Award winner arose from Jacksonville media about his past domestic violence issues. The former Sooners also a refuted report that he was kicked out of a 15 minute interview session.

A few picks later at 114th overall, Samaje Perine was drafted by the Washington Redskins. OU’s all-time leading rusher is expected to shoulder the load with incumbent starter Rob Kelley next season.

Norman native Jordan Evans was the next name off the board, at least in terms of local interest. The former Sooners linebacker went in the 6th round to the Cincinnati Bengals joining teammate Joe Mixon.

The pick directly following Jordan Evans, Oklahoma State defensive tackle Victor Taylor was drafted 194th overall to the Miami Dolphins. He became the 20th player drafted in the Mike Gundy era.

Chris Carson was the fourth to last pick in the draft taken by the Seattle Seahawks. The former OSU running back has had some durability issues over his time in Stillwater, but provides depth to a loaded backfield.