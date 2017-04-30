Arya Bahreini finishes first in men’s division for Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY – Arya Bahreini finished first in the men's division for the 17th Annual Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon.

Bahreini immediately took the lead in the Run To Remember for the men and never lost it.

Throughout the race, there were no other male runners in sight.

Bahreini, who was nicknamed "The Persian Papa" by the crowds, said the crowds support helped keep him going.

The crowds are calling him "The Persian Papa" 😄 Arya Bahreini is leading the #RunToRemember at Mile 11 pic.twitter.com/Ckeuf6KDIn — Ali Meyer (@amanchor) April 30, 2017

Although many were worried about the wind and the cold weather, Bahreini called the race "a piece of cake."

Race officials said he just decided to run in the marathon about two weeks ago.

He had an average pace of 5:42 per mile and passed the finish line with a time of 2:29:17.