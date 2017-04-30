Catherine Lisle finishes first in women’s division for Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon, makes history

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY – Catherine Lisle finished first in the women's division for the 17th Annual Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon.

At least three different women had the lead in the Run To Remember Sunday morning.

However, it was Catherine Lisle who came out ahead.

Lisle took the lead towards the last-third of the 26.2 race.

She made history by being the first woman to win four races at the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon.

Lisle had an average pace of 6:44 per mile and crossed the finish line with a time of 2:56:12.

She said that she felt strong throughout the race and that she is grateful her body is able to endure these types of runs.