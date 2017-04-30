Check to see what’s going, coming to Netflix in May 2017

Arriving on Netflix, May 2017
May 1
- American Experience: The Big Burn (2014)
- American Experience: The Boys of ’36 (2017)
- Anvil! The Story of Anvil (2008)
- Blood on the Mountain (2016)
- Chaahat (1996)
- Chocolat (2000)
- Decanted (2016)
- Don’t Think Twice (2016)
- Drifter (2017)
- Forrest Gump (1994)
- Happy Feet (2006)
- In the Shadow of Iris (Netflix original film)
- Love (2015)
- Losing Sight of Shore (2017)
- Malibu’s Most Wanted (2003)
- Nerdland (2016)
- Raja Hindustani (1996)
- Richard Pryor: Icon (2014)
- Under Arrest, season 5 (2016)
May 2
- Bodyguards: Secret Lives from the Watchtower (2016)
- Hija De La Laguna (2015)
- Maria Bamford: Old Baby (Netflix original)
- Two Lovers and a Bear (2016)
May 5
- Chelsea, season 2 (streaming every Friday) (Netflix original)
- Handsome: A Netflix Mystery Movie (Netflix original film)
- Kazoops!, season 3 (Netflix original)
- The Last Kingdom, season 2 (Netflix original)
- The Mars Generation (Netflix original)
- Sense8, season 2 (Netflix original)
- Simplemente Manu NNa (Netflix original)
- Spirit: Riding Free, season 1 (Netflix original)
May 6
- Cold War 2 (2016)
- When the Bough Breaks (2017)
May 7
- The Host (2013)
- LoveTrue (2016)
- Stake Land II (2016)
May 8
- Beyond the Gates (2016)
- Hunter Gatherer (2016)
May 9
- All We Had (2016)
- Norm Macdonald: Hitler’s Dog, Gossip & Trickery (Netflix original)
- Queen of the South, season 1 (2016)
May 10
- The Adventure Club (2016)
- El apóstata (2015)
May 11
- The Fosters, season 4 (2016)
- Switched at Birth, season 5 (2017)
May 12
- All Hail King Julien: Exiled, season 1 (Netflix original)
- Anne with an E, season 1 (Netflix original)
- Get Me Roger Stone (Netflix original)
- Master of None, season 2 (Netflix original)
- Mindhorn (Netflix original film)
- Sahara (Netflix original film)
May 15
- Cave (2016)
- Command and Control (2016)
- The Intent (2016)
- Lovesong (2016)
- Sherlock, Series 4 (2016)
May 16
- The Break-Up (2006)
- The Place Beyond the Pines (2012)
- Tracy Morgan: Staying Alive (Netflix original)
May 18
- Royal Pains, season 8 (2016)
- Riverdale, season 1 (2016)
May 19
- BLAME! (Netflix original film)
- Laerte-se (Netflix original)
- The Keepers, season 1 (Netflix original)
- Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, season 3 (Netflix original)
May 21
- What’s With Wheat (2017)
May 22
- Inglourious Basterds (2009)
- They Call Us Monsters (2017)
May 23
- Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King (Netflix original)
- Dig Two Graves (2014)
May 24
- Southpaw (2015)
May 26
- Believe (2016)
- Bloodline, season 3 (Netflix original)
- I am Jane Doe (2017)
- Joshua: Teenager vs. Superpower (Netflix original)
- War Machine (Netflix original film)
May 28
- Bunk’d, season 2 (2016)
May 29
- Forever Pure (2016)
- A New High (2015)
May 30
- F is for Family, season 2 (Netflix original)
- House of Cards, season 5 (Netflix original)
- Marvel’s Doctor Strange (2016)
- Masterminds
- Sarah Silverman A Speck of Dust (Netflix original)
Leaving Netflix, May 2017
May 1
- 11 Blocks
- Alfie
- Bang Bang!
- Black Mamba: Kiss of Death
- Cujo
- Doomsdays
- The Doors
- Fantastic Four
- FernGully 2: The Magical Rescue
- Flicka: Country Pride
- Garfield’s Fun Fest
- Invincible
- Jetsons: The Movie
- Jurassic Park III
- Jurassic Park
- The Lost World: Jurassic Park
- Paulie
- The Real Beauty and the Beast
- Samurai Headhunters
- The Seven Dwarfs of Auschwitz
- The Sons of Katie Elder
- Stephen King’s Thinner
- Tales from the Darkside: The Movie
- Things We Lost in the Fire
- To Catch a Thief
- Treblinka: Hitler’s Killing Machine
- Truly Strange
- Turf War: Lions and Hippos
- Van Wilder: Freshman Year
- Venom Islands
- The Wedding Planner
- World War II Spy School
May 2
- Good Luck Charlie, seasons 1 – 4
- Kickin’ It, seasons 1 – 3
- Scrubs, season 1 – 9
May 5
- Amapola
- Flubber
- Grosse Pointe Blank
- The Recruit
- What About Bob?
May 7
- American Dad! season 7
- Bob’s Burgers, season 2
May 11
- American Dad!, season 8
May 15
- Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, seasons 1 – 5
May 17
- American Dad!, seasons 9, 10
May 19
- Step Up
May 26
- Graceland, season 1 – 3