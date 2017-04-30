Cloudy skies with some Sunday scattered showers for Central Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA– Big storm system is tracking across Oklahoma but a dry slot has worked into central OK Sunday morning shutting off significant rain with only patchy drizzle and light showers. The heavy rainfall has moved well east of our area and out west a snowstorm is on going across the TX and OK Panhandles and especially western KS!

For the rest of Sunday you can expect cloudy skies with an increasing chance for scattered showers as moisture wraps around the storm system moving to our north. Southwest winds gradually shifting to the west and then northwest later this afternoon will keep temps chilly. Looking for temps 40s and low 50s for highs later this afternoon. Again, a few passing showers this afternoon / evening can be expected.

As the storm system pulls northeast away from Oklahoma skies should clear tonight with lows in the 30s and 40s and decreasing winds.

We start off the work week sunny and milder by afternoon with highs in the 70s!