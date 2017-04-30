LIVE Coverage of the OKC Memorial Marathon

Live: 17th Annual Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon #RuntoRemember

Posted 6:06 am, April 30, 2017, by , Updated at 07:27AM, April 30, 2017

OKLAHOMA CITY- The 17th annual Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon welcomes more than 26,000 runners.

The 26.2 miles runs through various parts of Oklahoma City, through business districts and beautiful neighborhoods with cheering crowds along the route.

The course begins at the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum and ends back at the Gates of Time.

Along the way, runners pass 168 banners, each bearing the name of one of the 1995 Murrah bombing victims.

 

 

Go! #RuntoRemember  Pic by Nick Oxford 

And they are OFF! #RuntoRemember 17th Annual Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon. Pic by Nick Oxford 

More than 26,000 runners in the 17th Annual Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon! Pic by Nick Oxford 

We love the enthusiasm! #RuntoRemember Pic by Nick Oxford 

A runners viewpoint. #RuntoRemember Pic by Nick Oxford 

KFOR Digital Desk April 30, 20178:15 am

Firefighters participating in Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon! Pic by Nick Oxford 

Amanda Goetschius is the first woman to finish the half marathon this morning

Max McNeill finishes first in the half marathon!

KFOR Digital Desk April 30, 20177:26 am


#RuntoRemember Pic by Nick Oxford 

Bob Moore Chopper4 Shot before the start of the Marathon! 
This gives me goosebumps every single time. #runtoremember #okstandard

Heroes. #runtoremember #okstandard @kfortv4

https://localtvkfor.files.wordpress.com/2017/04/m1.jpeg?quality=85&strip=all&w=770 Wheel chair racers are off!

