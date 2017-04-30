Live: 17th Annual Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon #RuntoRemember

OKLAHOMA CITY- The 17th annual Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon welcomes more than 26,000 runners.
The 26.2 miles runs through various parts of Oklahoma City, through business districts and beautiful neighborhoods with cheering crowds along the route.
The course begins at the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum and ends back at the Gates of Time.
Along the way, runners pass 168 banners, each bearing the name of one of the 1995 Murrah bombing victims.
Good luck to all the Memorial Participates this morning. #OKCMemorialMarathon #RuntoRemember #running pic.twitter.com/YkwYPXhpBQ
The Kids Marathon finishers are pouring in! #RuntoRemember pic.twitter.com/CX2DcK9Csg
Go! #RuntoRemember Pic by Nick Oxford
And they are OFF! #RuntoRemember 17th Annual Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon. Pic by Nick Oxford
More than 26,000 runners in the 17th Annual Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon! Pic by Nick Oxford
We love the enthusiasm! #RuntoRemember Pic by Nick Oxford
A runners viewpoint. #RuntoRemember Pic by Nick Oxford
Caught up w/ @SenatorLankford along the @OKCMarathon route! Likes to come here every year if he can to cheer ppl on, sometimes run 5k! @kfor pic.twitter.com/shFuBcwJBE
Firefighters participating in Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon! Pic by Nick Oxford
Amanda Goetschius, female winner of the half-marathon with a time of 1:18:41, just finished what is only her third half-marathon. #RunOKC pic.twitter.com/oBQ9QMF3s6
Congratulations Max McNeill on your first place half-marathon finish, with a time of 1:09:54. #RunOKC pic.twitter.com/qwBq35UD3E
Thanks to the 25,000 runners who joined us this morning to #RunToRemember at the 17th Annual #OklahomaCity Memorial Marathon. #RunOKC pic.twitter.com/cCU4qzw1YP
Amanda Goetschius is the first woman to finish the half marathon this morning
Max McNeill finishes first in the half marathon!
Congratulations Kelsey Castillo, the female winner of this year's 5K. #RunOKC pic.twitter.com/rt9uUdDhsf
When ya gotta go, you gotta wait! #RuntoRemember pic.twitter.com/pcdAll1e0s
The crowds are calling him "The Persian Papa" 😄 Arya Bahreini is leading the #RunToRemember at Mile 11 pic.twitter.com/Ckeuf6KDIn
Cheering folks on at Mile 5 of the @OKCMarathon ! @kfor pic.twitter.com/vxJw6WKhZH
#RuntoRemember Pic by Nick Oxford
Congratulations Matt Moler, the winner of this year's 5K. #RunOKC pic.twitter.com/D2WBFcYZuC
Gorilla Hill is waiting on you, @OKCMarathon runners! See you soon! #RuntoRemember pic.twitter.com/kKbVe5I3C8
Last year's @OKCMarathon winner, Pat Gomez. He's running the half this year. #RuntoRemember pic.twitter.com/XYUScsnFfn
Make sure you are following @lancewest on Instagram to keep seeing incredible photos like these! #RuntoRemember pic.twitter.com/TltEKjToI0
This gives me goosebumps every single time. #runtoremember #okstandard
Heroes. #runtoremember #okstandard @kfortv4
So excited to run the @OKCMarathon with my @kfor team! Go! @emilyrsutton @Aaron_Brackett @lauren_daniels4 and @OKCWXMan! #RuntoRemember
Representing @OKCPD at this morning's OKC Memorial Marathon #RuntoRemember pic.twitter.com/qIjnKpiYfw
If you are near the start/finish line use our @Snapchat filter! #RuntoRemember @OKCMarathon pic.twitter.com/wpZDJ8cmoc
R2R OKC MEMORIAL HALF MARATHON pic.twitter.com/uTeczyICtS
Krista Doll prays at her mom's chair, Jamie Genzer, before #RuntoRemember Krista is carrying 22 xtra lbs to Remember 22 years w/o her mom pic.twitter.com/GDQe4F5beA
The Southmoore High School Marching Band is fired up for the #RuntoRemember! pic.twitter.com/N7ylPhgZfV
Ladies and gentlemen, start heading towards the starting line! It's almost time to #RunOKC pic.twitter.com/9J12RcsBTp
