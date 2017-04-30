× Live: 17th Annual Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon #RuntoRemember

OKLAHOMA CITY- The 17th annual Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon welcomes more than 26,000 runners.

The 26.2 miles runs through various parts of Oklahoma City, through business districts and beautiful neighborhoods with cheering crowds along the route.

The course begins at the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum and ends back at the Gates of Time.

Along the way, runners pass 168 banners, each bearing the name of one of the 1995 Murrah bombing victims.