She could have cheered the runners at the OKC Memorial Marathon. She played church bells instead.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA -- She makes this climb every Sunday morning, a little closer to heaven, and up the steeple of the Westminster Presbyterian Church.

Lisa Hart is one of very few carillonneurs in Oklahoma, and the only one playing on this particular Sunday morning.

"They've been call the voice that speaks outside the building," she says.

"I don't know what it is about bells or things that ring that really capture me. I think it's just the fact that once a bell is struck it just keeps on playing."

Westminster and several other churches along the route for the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon cancelled their usual services for the race.

Lisa came anyway.

For the past several years she's played on the anniversary of the Oklahoma City Bombing, April 19th.

As the first runners chugged up Gorilla Hill to the cheers of onlookers the music at 44th and Shartel was a little quieter but no less enthusiastic.

Hart says, "It's a way to celebrate together, which is what we usually get to do, and sometimes we have to come together as a community and grieve those that we've lost. So it's a way to do that too."

The origins of the carillon stretch back 400 years.

Lisa heard one played in Holland.

She begged the carillonneur back home for some lessons and taught herself the rest.

She didn't play long Sunday morning.

The carillon is a musical instrument that, like running a marathon, takes some stamina to play.

Lisa isn't sure if the runners outside were tuning in to anything outside the rhythms of their own breathing or if they knew someone was up there pressing the keys instead of an automated machine.

Hart argues, "When you take the person out of making any kind of music you lose emotion and so much of music is emotion."

On the street they all had their reasons to run and reasons to cheer.

For just a few minutes Lisa Hart added her own unique voice to this event, a few marches, and a rousing 'Joy to Man's Desiring'.