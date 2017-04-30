Storm Damage: Building collapses, roof ripped off near State Capitol

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - The cleanup continues after early morning storms on Saturday. Governor Mary Fallin issued a state of emergency for all 77 counties in the state. Serious damage was observed in neighborhoods near the Oklahoma State Capitol.

The roof of a labor union building was torn off and thrown into another building by the high winds.

"All of our computers, IT stuff, everything was saturated with water," said Jimmy Curry, president of AFL-CIO.

Near N.E. 36th and Walnut, a large building collapsed. The property belongs to Vault Ice and the building was being renovated to serve as the new headquarters. An operating partner told us the building will be bulldozed and rebuilt.

Other damage in the area consisted of uprooted trees, downed power lines and overturned signs.

Windows at the capitol complex were also blown out.