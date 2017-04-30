× The Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon, A celebration of life

OKLAHOMA CITY–A stunning four time winner, a course record, rain, sunshine, wind and a marriage proposal – those were just a few things that happened at the 17th Annual Memorial Marathon on Sunday.

The Run to Remember symbolizes a celebration of life, remembering the lives of the 168 persons killed in the OKC bombing, the survivors, first responders and those who have overcome challenges in their own lives.

It was a cold, windy start but the weather could not dampen anyone’s enthusiasm and energy for the race. 25,731 runners, from all 50 states and 13 countries, registered for one of the five races – that’s the largest Memorial Marathon ever.

Congratulations to all the winners – and every champion who crossed the Finish Line Sunday.

WINNERS AND UNOFFICIAL TIMES

Marathon Men’s Winner Arya Bahreini, Edmond, OK – 2:29:15

Marathon Women’s Winner Catherine Lisle, Edmond, OK – 2:56:13

*Record 4 Time Memorial Marathon Winner

Half Marathon Men’s Winner Max McNeill, Oklahoma City, OK – 1:09:51

Half Marathon Women’s Winner Amanda Goetschius, Norman, OK – 1:18:37 *New Course Record

Relay Syrup Breakfast Boutique, Norman, OK – 2:23:59

5K Men’s Winner Matt Moler, Oklahoma City, OK – 18:06

5K Women’s Winner Kelsey Castillo, Edmond, OK – 21:41

The Marathon wasn’t all about running. Kingfisher resident, Ben Yost, decided the Memorial Marathon and all it stands for, was a great place to gather their families together and propose to Yukon’s Lacey Farris. With no hesitation, she said “Yes!”

The stormy weather wreaked havoc on the city and the race this weekend. OG+E and Oklahoma City crews, neighborhoods, and so many volunteers made the Memorial Marathon possible. Race Director, Kari Watkins, was in doubt Saturday that the race could or should go on. “It says a lot about the people of Oklahoma. People were here from all around the country and they witnessed what we went through as a city. I’m sure they were amazed that so many people pitched in to get it all done,” said Watkins.

The Memorial Marathon, impacts lives of many – it is the largest fundraiser for the self-supporting Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum.