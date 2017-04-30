The Pioneer Woman sets select dates for visitors to see The Lodge on Drummond Ranch for free

PAWHUSKA, Okla. – Do you want to see the filming location of The Pioneer Woman? Now, you can!

On select dates in June, Ree and Ladd Drummond are inviting visitors to The Lodge on Drummond Ranch in Pawhuska at no charge!

The Lodge is their family guest house in northeast Oklahoma and is also the production location of her Food Network Show.

Dates to visit are:

June 1-3

June 5-10

June 12-17

The Lodge will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on those dates.

“Come to Pawhuska and enjoy The Mercantile for a whole day…or two! There’s plenty to do (and eat) both inside The Merc and around Osage County, and we’d love to have you in our neck of the woods. Bring your sweetie, bring your mom, bring your cousins, bring a group of old friends. We want you to enjoy the heck out of The Merc and Pawhuska!” -Ree Drummond.

The Mercantile, owned by the Drummond’s, is a “destination deli, general store, and bakery in the heart of Osage County, Oklahoma.”

In order to get directions to the Lodge, visit the Mercantile and simply ask an employee for directions!

Click here for more information.