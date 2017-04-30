× Third body recovered in Oklahoma after boat capsized in Arkansas River

LEFLORE COUNTY, Okla. – The body of a third victim of a boating accident has been recovered from the Arkansas River in eastern Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the body of 22-year-old Kristy Farhat was found Saturday in the river just west of Fort Smith, Arkansas.

The OHP says Farhat was in a boat with her husband, William Farhat, and her two stepsons, 6-year-old Physher and 4-year-old Weston, when the boat’s motor stopped and it was pulled into the flood gates of a dam on the river.

Both boys were wearing life jackets.

Weston was able to make it back to shore where he came across firefighters who then went to find his family.

Physher was found and later died at a hospital in Little Rock, Arkansas, and the body of William Farhat was found Thursday.

Weston was treated and released at a Fort Smith hospital.

A gofundme has been set up for the family for those who would like to donate.