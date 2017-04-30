× Woman struck by car in Edmond pronounced dead from injuries

EDMOND, Okla. – Police say the woman who was struck by a vehicle in Edmond late last week has died.

Around 8:40 p.m. Thursday, police say a woman was struck by a vehicle as she was crossing Bryant, just north of 2nd St.

Officials say the driver of the vehicle didn’t see her.

The woman was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say she was intubated, unconscious and unresponsive.

The woman didn’t have any identification on her person, which made it difficult for police to identify her.

“She is a Jane Doe at this point,” Jennifer Wagon with the Edmond Police Department said.

Through a library card found in her front pocket, police were able to gather enough information to identify the woman.

Saturday night, police confirmed that the woman, identified as 46-year-old Lisa Stallings, did not survive the injuries she sustained during the accident.

The woman reportedly lived in apartments not far from the crash location.

The driver involved in the accident was not issued a ticket.