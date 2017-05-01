2-year-old girl killed in freak accident after strong winds blow over soccer goal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – A family in Tennessee is mourning following the loss of a 2-year-old girl.

Authorities with the Metro Nashville Police Department tell WTVF that officers were called to a soccer field on Sunday afternoon following a freak accident.

Investigators say strong winds likely blew over a heavy metal soccer goal, which hit a 2-year-old girl.

Family members told police the child had been running on the field when the goal blew over.

Authorities rushed 2-year-old Melanie Espinoza Rodriguez to a nearby hospital, where she later died.