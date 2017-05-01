× 87-year-old Lawton man missing, police need your help

LAWTON, Okla. – An 87-year-old Lawton man is missing and police need your help.

Authorities say 87-year-old Louis Enclade was last seen in Lawton in the 2200 block of N.W. 72nd around 11 p.m. Sunday.

The man may be on his way to Oklahoma City, his family told police.

Enclade’s family said he did tell them he was on I-44, but the phone call was disconnected before the family was able to find out which direction he was driving.

Enclade is an 87-year-old black male who was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue jacket.

He may be driving a maroon 2014 Chevrolet Silverado with the Oklahoma license plate, HV647.

If you know of his whereabouts, please contact authorities.

At this time, police have not released a photo of the man.