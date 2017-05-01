× Authorities Investigate Stabbing at Langston University

Authorities are investigating a stabbing at Langston University.

One man has been transported by a medical helicopter to a metro hospital.

Langston University Vice President Maurta Jones released this statement Monday evening.

“We are currently working with the Langston University Police Department to gather details regarding the incident, which appears to be isolated. As the investigation is being conducted we are not aware of any ongoing threats on or near campus.”

