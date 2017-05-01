× Body discovered inside Chickasha home had likely been there for two weeks

CHICKASHA, Okla. – Authorities say they are investigating after a body was discovered inside a rental home on Friday afternoon.

According to the Chickasha Express Star, officers were called to a home in the 2100 block of W. California Ave. on a welfare check.

When police arrived, they found a body lying on the floor in the living room.

A report obtained by the newspaper estimates that the person had likely been dead for at least two weeks.

The name of the deceased has not been released, although it is believed to be that of the tenant.

The Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office is currently investigating the person’s manner and cause of death.