Caught on Camera: Purcell Police pursue gift card theft suspects

PURCELL, Okla.--Police in Purcell are investigating a clever gift card scam they believe may be connected to other schemes that have recently happened at Walmart stores located Pauls Valley, Norman and possibly other Walmart stores along I-35.

Thieves reportedly made off with thousands of dollars in stolen gift cards.

Security cameras capture a lot of things, including a pair of women who somehow managed to walk out of a Purcell Walmart Saturday with 19-thousand dollars in gift cards, and they were all shoved into one place, their bras.

"What we call the "boob wallet." They made big use of that,” Purcell Police Detective Scott Stephens said.

Here's how police believe the suspects fooled an employee in this scheme.

The women allegedly tricked a store associate into believing they were his coworkers, and they needed his help with the gift cards.

They approached the real employee, told him they worked a different shift and eventually walked out with 19 one thousand dollar gift cards without paying for them.

"They say, 'Oh, you're new? Well, I work the day shift,’” Stephens said.

When the register would not allow the employee to make the transactions, the women told him how to override it.

"They basically gave the associate instructions on how to make the transaction go through."

Authorities do not believe the associate was part of the scam and believe he did not realize what was happening.

“There's nothing in the report that that's clear as to when it actually dawned on them. I think probably when they tried to close the drawer out and they realized it was a little short,” Stephens said.