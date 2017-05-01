× Deputies searching for alleged chase suspect near Tribbey

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities in Pottawatomie County are searching for a man who is accused of leading deputies on a pursuit.

On Monday afternoon, the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office announced that it is looking for 25-year-old Anthony Scott Doss.

Doss allegedly led deputies on a pursuit before crashing near Pottawatomie Rd. and Tribbey Rd. near Tribbey, Oklahoma.

Officials say that K9 units have been called in to help with the search for Doss.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a light-colored t-shirt and a ball cap.

Doss is described as a white man, standing 5’6″ tall and weighing 145 pounds.

If you see him, call 911.