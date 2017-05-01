× Duties of Oklahoma City Marshals to be taken over by police

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police officers will be taking over even more duties following a decision by the city.

Starting on July 1, the Oklahoma City Marshals who work at the municipal courthouse will be disbanded.

Last week, city officials sent the marshals a letter letting them know that members of the Oklahoma City Police Department will be taking over their duties.

According to city officials, the decision was made because by law, the marshals are not authorized to make warrantless arrests and issue traffic and/or criminal citations.

“Assigning these duties to commissioned Oklahoma City police officers will ensure that disruptive and potentially dangerous issues can be handled immediately by trained police officers with full law enforcement authority,” a letter from the city read.