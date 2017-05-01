× Emergency Price Stabilization Act in effect for entire state of Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY – After severe storms moved through the state this past weekend, a state of emergency was declared for all 77 counties.

Gov. Mary Fallin declared a state of emergency on Saturday afternoon for all 77 counties due to severe storms, flooding, straight-line winds, snow, and tornadoes.

On Monday, Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter announced that the Emergency Price Stabilization Act is in effect for the state following that emergency declaration.

The act prohibits an increase of more than 10 percent for the price of goods and services after a state of emergency has been declared. Also, the attorney general may pursue charges against people or businesses that engage in price gouging.

“Many Oklahomans and businesses are dealing with significant damage from the storms that came through the state over the weekend,” Hunter said. “Unfortunately, we consistently see people and businesses come in after severe weather and attempt to prey upon victims. It’s critical Oklahomans are aware of the law and their rights.”

The act will remain in effect throughout the state of emergency and for 30 days after it ends. Also, the act remains in effect for another 180 days for charges for repairs, remodeling and construction.

Experts say you should never pay for an entire job upfront, be suspicious of door-to-door solicitations, ask trustworthy people for a referral and receive several written estimates from different contractors.

If you suspect price gouging, contact the attorney general’s Consumer Protection Unit at (405) 521-2029.