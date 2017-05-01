× Jury selection underway in case against Norman councilman, business owner

NORMAN, Okla. – The trial is underway in the case against a Norman city councilman.

Ward 7 Councilman Stephen Tyler Holman and Robert Cox are each charged with a felony and several misdemeanors for selling drug paraphernalia at their business, ‘The Friendly Market.’

Norman police raided ‘The Friendly Market’ back in 2015, claiming the pipes they were selling were considered drug paraphernalia.

Two similar cases have already gone to trial against two workers at the store.

Jury selection is underway for the latest trial.