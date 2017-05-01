Monday’s weather will be a huge improvement from yesterday with temps in the low 70s

Today’s weather will be a huge improvement from yesterday.

Temperatures will climb to the low 70s this afternoon with a breezy westerly or northwesterly wind.

Thankfully, the sun will be shining!

Tonight will not be a cold with lows in the mid 40s to low 50s with patchy fog.

The warming trend continues tomorrow with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s under partly cloudy skies with lighter winds.

Our next chance for storms will be with a cold front tomorrow night through Wednesday morning.

Showers will linger through Wednesday afternoon with cooler highs in the mid 60s and a strong northeasterly winds.

Beautiful weather will follow with temperatures soaring to the 70s and 80s Friday through Sunday.