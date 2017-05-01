Moore H.S. principal ‘gathering more information’ after dirty in-school detention bathroom video surfaces

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOORE, Okla. -- Moore High School's principal says he is gathering information about the condition of one of the bathrooms in the school's in-school detention building, after video surfaces of what appears to be extremely dirty conditions.

In the short, ten-second video posted to Twitter and sent to NewsChannel 4 by a student Monday afternoon, a visibly dirty bathroom with graffiti on the back of the door is seen.

The video pans to the left and a sink and countertop is covered in what appears to be a black-colored substance.

“It’s just disgusting that’s a health hazard," said Maureen Dinoya, a parent of a Moore High School student and nurse.

"It should be shut down," Dinoya said after watching the short video. "That bathroom should be closed.”

"That bathroom doesn’t represent the rest of the bathrooms at Moore High School," said Moore senior Mattie Hogue. "It kind of makes me sad that — I don’t know what happened, but I would hope that it would be cleaned up faster so people can use it in the building.”

Moore High School Principal Mike Coyle tells NewsChannel 4 that this is the first time he was made aware of the bathroom's conditions, after we reached out to him.

Coyle says there is another bathroom in the in-school detention building for students to use, adding that the bathroom in question should be closed off for use, or completely overhauled and the he is "gathering more information" on the matter.

Messages for the Moore Public Schools superintendent have not yet been returned.